English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Apple to cut VPN services from App Store in China

31 JUL 2017

Apple will remove “some” VPN applications from the App Store in China, following new regulations to crack down on services which bypass the country’s massive firewall to access overseas sites.

The move, drawing sharp criticism from VPN service providers, comes after the government passed laws in January banning all VPNs that are not approved by state regulators, Reuters reported. Approved VPNs must use state network infrastructure.

Apple said in a statement it will remove apps that don’t have a license from the government.

“These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business,” Apple added.

VPN providers accuse the iPhone maker of bowing to pressure from the country’s cyber regulators and unnecessarily supporting its heightened censorship regime, Reuters said.

The government has been shutting down China-based VPN providers and targeting overseas services as it tightens control over the internet ahead of the Communist Party congress next month.

In another move to comply with China’s more restrictive cyber security law requiring global companies to store information locally, Apple announced in mid-July it would set up its first data centre in China. The centre is part of a planned $1 billion Apple investment in the southern province of Guizhou, one of the poorer regions of China.

China’s controversial new cyber security law requiring strict data surveillance and local storage for internet companies came into force on 1 June. The law, which was passed in November 2016, restricts ISPs from collecting and selling users’ personal information which is irrelevant to their services.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone shipments fall; Huawei reigns king

Baidu, JD.com part of $12B investment in China Unicom

Apple names head for greater China
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association