 Apple sues over iOS replicas - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple sues over iOS replicas

16 AUG 2019

Apple filed a lawsuit against software company Corellium, claiming it illegally duplicated the tech giant’s iOS platform.

Corellium offers web-based replicas of mobile operating systems including iOS and Android, which allow security researchers and other customers to run tests on virtual rather than physical devices.

But in a court filing, Apple accused the company of copying iOS user interface, icons and code in “exacting detail” without a licence.

While Apple said it supports security research, it claimed “Corellium’s true goal is profiting off its blatant infringement”.

“Far from assisting in fixing vulnerabilities, Corellium encourages its users to sell any discovered information on the open market to the highest bidder.”

Apple wants Corellium to stop selling its iOS product, destroy all infringing materials and pay damages for lost profits.

The move comes shortly after The Verge reported Apple upped the maximum payout for its mobile bug bounty program from $200,000 to $1 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Trump stalls phone import tariffs

Apple sued for alleged Siri privacy violations

Apple presses go on card launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association