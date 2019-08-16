Apple sues over iOS replicas - Mobile World Live

Apple filed a lawsuit against software company Corellium, claiming it illegally duplicated the tech giant’s iOS platform.

Corellium offers web-based replicas of mobile operating systems including iOS and Android, which allow security researchers and other customers to run tests on virtual rather than physical devices.

But in a court filing, Apple accused the company of copying iOS user interface, icons and code in “exacting detail” without a licence.

While Apple said it supports security research, it claimed “Corellium’s true goal is profiting off its blatant infringement”.

“Far from assisting in fixing vulnerabilities, Corellium encourages its users to sell any discovered information on the open market to the highest bidder.”

Apple wants Corellium to stop selling its iOS product, destroy all infringing materials and pay damages for lost profits.

The move comes shortly after The Verge reported Apple upped the maximum payout for its mobile bug bounty program from $200,000 to $1 million.