Apple steps up autonomous vehicle drive

Apple reportedly refocused its electric car initiative towards creating a fully self-driving vehicle within the next four years.

Bloomberg reported on 18 November Apple aims to deliver vehicles with no driver controls, with designs employing an iPad for infotainment services being explored.

Although Apple held ambitions to build a self-driving car for some years, it is yet to detail partnerships with automotive manufacturers.

Bloomberg stated the vendor is in talks with several companies regarding production of its car.

The news agency noted Apple’s Project Titan group is developing the necessary hardware and software, adding the vendor’s ability to hit the 2025 target depends on the unit’s progress.

Bloomberg reported Apple is at an advanced stage in developing a processor for self-driving systems. The company is working on its own smartphone silicon, with the news outlet stating the same team is working on its vehicle chips.

Autonomous driving chips are also in the pipeline from companies including Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm, which this week outlined a related deal with BMW.