Apple sparks video service speculation - Mobile World Live

Apple dispatched invitations for a 25 March launch event, during which the tech giant is expected to unveil a new streaming video service.

Invitations sent to journalists included the tagline “It’s show time,” appearing to confirm rumours of an impending video product launch. Apple used a similar slogan for another content-focused event in September 2006, during which it announced it would add movies to the iTunes store.

Apple Event, March 25, 2019. 10am PDT. Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino California. It’s show time! pic.twitter.com/b0IhYj7GHs — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) March 11, 2019



CNBC reported the video service will initially offer access to original shows, which will be supplemented by the option to subscribe to other video services including Starz and Showtime.

In 2017, The New York Times reported Apple had allocated around $1 billion for the creation of fresh content for the service.

The Wall Street Journal noted the launch event could also mark the debut of a news subscription service, which will allow users to read content from participating publishers for a monthly fee.

Apple’s expected launches come as it turns attention to growing revenue from services to offset declining sales of its flagship iPhone.

Reports suggest the company could also unveil new hardware at the event, including a refreshed version of its iPad.