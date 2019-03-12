 Apple sparks video service speculation - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple sparks video service speculation

12 MAR 2019

Apple dispatched invitations for a 25 March launch event, during which the tech giant is expected to unveil a new streaming video service.

Invitations sent to journalists included the tagline “It’s show time,” appearing to confirm rumours of an impending video product launch. Apple used a similar slogan for another content-focused event in September 2006, during which it announced it would add movies to the iTunes store.


CNBC reported the video service will initially offer access to original shows, which will be supplemented by the option to subscribe to other video services including Starz and Showtime.

In 2017, The New York Times reported Apple had allocated around $1 billion for the creation of fresh content for the service.

The Wall Street Journal noted the launch event could also mark the debut of a news subscription service, which will allow users to read content from participating publishers for a monthly fee.

Apple’s expected launches come as it turns attention to growing revenue from services to offset declining sales of its flagship iPhone.

Reports suggest the company could also unveil new hardware at the event, including a refreshed version of its iPad.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

