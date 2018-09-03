English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple self-driving car crashes

03 SEP 2018

One of the autonomous vehicles Apple is testing in California was involved in an accident as it was waiting for a gap to merge into a highway, a filing with the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles revealed.

The car, a modified Lexus SUV, was rear-ended as it travelled at under 1 mile per hour and both vehicles sustained damage, but no injuries were reported.

Some media reports state the incident was due to human error, and a report from last years in Consumer Affairs found drivers have a tendency to rear-end self-driving cars.

However, it quoted Dr Phil Koopman, a software engineer, as saying the problem lies in the fact that connected cars don’t behave in the same way as human drivers.

Last month Apple sparked speculation it is preparing a major push around connected vehicles after re-hiring a former hardware VP who quit the company for a role with electric car maker Tesla.

Doug Field’s appointment to Project Titan suggested Apple is committed to the autonomous vehicle sector, despute recent speculation the company had reduced its work on the project.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Apple sets date for latest iPhone reveal

Apple buys AR lens startup Akonia Holographics

Apple set to unveil trio of iPhones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association