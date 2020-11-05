 Apple rumoured to face iPhone chip shortage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple rumoured to face iPhone chip shortage

05 NOV 2020

Limited supply of chips used to manage power consumption in iPhones could limit Apple’s ability to meet expected strong demand for its latest handset during the Q4 buying period, Bloomberg reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the business publication said the supply issue stems from higher demand for raw materials used to make the parts and continued  disruptions caused by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which have been a factor since widespread closure of manufacturing facilities in Q1.

Partners struggling to meet orders are said to be prioritising those from Apple, though it is unclear if it will be enough to meet the demand for the company’s first 5G iPhone and other devices unveiled last month.

Constraints on components for handsets have been worsened by stockpiling, Bloomberg added, with Huawei said to have been buying-in large amounts of stock ahead of tougher US restrictions. This is alongside other companies stocking further in advance due to uncertainty of availability as the pandemic rumbles on.

During its latest earnings statement, Apple pointed to an expected sales bump from the launch of its new devices, which were unveiled later than in previous years.

In Q3 the company lost its place in the top three smartphone manufacturers by shipments, Canalys figures showed, with challenger Xiaomi taking its place behind Samsung and Huawei.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Fortnite tipped for iOS return through Nvidia

Apple dealt $500M blow in VirnetX patent row

Late iPhone launch weighs on Apple profit
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association