 Apple reveals Qualcomm was its only 4G option - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple reveals Qualcomm was its only 4G option

22 JAN 2019

Apple conceded Qualcomm’s components were its only option when developing 4G-powered iPhones, as an antitrust case against the chip company continues.

Bloomberg reported the admission was made by Apple’s director of cellular systems architecture Matthias Sauer, who testified that the company considered Qualcomm rivals Ericsson, Broadcom and Intel as early as 2012, when developing its new range of iPhones.

However, only Qualcomm could deliver on the specifications required, Sauer said, and it wasn’t until September 2016 that other companies were supplying chips for an LTE-ready Apple device.

Qualcomm is facing allegations by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that it used its market dominance in supplying smartphone chips to force phone suppliers to pay higher patent licensing fees.

As part of a long-running feud between Apple and Qualcomm, the iPhone maker filed a similar lawsuit in 2017, accusing the chipmaker of using anticompetitive licensing tactics.

However, Sauer’s revelation will certainty help Qualcomm’s defence.

He also said Apple decided to use Qualcomm as a sole supplier for its 2014 iPad, bypassing Intel, based on a business decision and not a technical one.

The case is due to conclude at the start of next month.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

