English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Apple questions timing of Imagination disclosure

10 JUL 2017

Apple stepped-up its increasingly bitter row with Imagination Technologies, accusing the company of sitting on the news it was being dropped for two months before informing investors.

In a statement reported by Reuters, Apple said it had told Imagination Technologies it was set to terminate its contract for the company’s graphics intellectual property (IP) in February, in favour of developing an in-house alternative.

Imagination Technologies disclosed the news to investors in April, sending the company’s share price tumbling and marking the start of a public spat with the device maker.

Alongside the disclosure it was losing Apple – its biggest customer – Imagination Technologies said Apple would find it “extremely challenging” to develop its own technology without infringing IP.

After a failed attempt to agree a royalties deal, the IP licensing company filed dispute resolution action.

In the face of losing Apple, and a subsequent drop in the market valuation of the company, the silicon IP company put itself up for sale in June.

During an investor call earlier this month to discuss the company’s annual results, Imagination CEO Andrew Heath said it was in talks with parties interested in buying some or all of the business.

Office politics
Apple’s latest accusation comes as UK newspaper The Telegraph reported the US company was set to open a new office minutes from Imagination Technologies’ headquarters in the UK.

According to media speculation, the new site will be used to develop its new graphics technology – leading to a potential weakening of Imagination Technologies should Apple begin employing former and current members of its staff.

 

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm calls on ITC to ban Apple iPhone sales

Samsung set for record Q2 on smartphone, component sales

US looks to intervene in $13B Apple tax case

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association