Apple questions timing of Imagination disclosure

Apple stepped-up its increasingly bitter row with Imagination Technologies, accusing the company of sitting on the news it was being dropped for two months before informing investors.

In a statement reported by Reuters, Apple said it had told Imagination Technologies it was set to terminate its contract for the company’s graphics intellectual property (IP) in February, in favour of developing an in-house alternative.

Imagination Technologies disclosed the news to investors in April, sending the company’s share price tumbling and marking the start of a public spat with the device maker.

Alongside the disclosure it was losing Apple – its biggest customer – Imagination Technologies said Apple would find it “extremely challenging” to develop its own technology without infringing IP.

After a failed attempt to agree a royalties deal, the IP licensing company filed dispute resolution action.

In the face of losing Apple, and a subsequent drop in the market valuation of the company, the silicon IP company put itself up for sale in June.

During an investor call earlier this month to discuss the company’s annual results, Imagination CEO Andrew Heath said it was in talks with parties interested in buying some or all of the business.

Office politics

Apple’s latest accusation comes as UK newspaper The Telegraph reported the US company was set to open a new office minutes from Imagination Technologies’ headquarters in the UK.

According to media speculation, the new site will be used to develop its new graphics technology – leading to a potential weakening of Imagination Technologies should Apple begin employing former and current members of its staff.