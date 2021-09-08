Apple prepares latest iPhone launch

Apple announced 14 September as the date for its next product launch event, setting the stage for the introduction of its newest iPhones into a buoyant smartphone market.

The iPhone maker christened the event California Streaming, a reference to the ongoing virtual format sparked by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Apple is expected to introduce as many as four new iPhones, tipped to be around the same size as its current flagship but with improved cameras and video recording capabilities.

Last month Bloomberg reported Apple was exploring satellite connectivity for future iPhones, though this looks like more of a long-term target than a feature ready for the models due to be unveiled.

An updated Apple Watch featuring a faster processor and a bigger screen is also in the works, but display production delays could result in this product being unveiled separately at a later event.

Like the smartphone segment, the wearable band market is enjoying healthy growth and is a key target for Apple CEO Tim Cook, who sees an opportunity to use the smartwatch to carve out a slice of the healthcare device market.