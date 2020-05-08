Apple plots US retail return - Mobile World Live

Apple made plans to reopen stores in four US states from next week, deploying safety precautions to protect customers and staff from Covid-19 (coronavirus), CNBC reported.

In a statement to media, Apple said it will reopen “some” stores in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho and South Carolina. The company operates 271 stores in the nation, with two each in Alabama and South Carolina, and one apiece in Alaska and Idaho.

The company said the stores will focus on service and tech support through its Genius Bar set-up, with customers looking to buy devices encouraged to use online channels.

Safety and social distancing protocols will include temperature checks for employees; mandatory use of face masks; and limits on how many customers can be in stores.

Apple closed all its retail sites outside of mainland China in March as part of efforts to minimise the spread of Covid-19. It recently reopened some stores in South Korea, Austria and Australia, 9to5Mac reported.

The company said it is “constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance” and would open other stores as quickly as possible.