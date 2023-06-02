Apple plots major retail make over

Bloomberg reported Apple planned to up its retail presence by opening new stores across the APAC, Europe and Middle East regions while also upgrading existing stores in the US, seeking to tap new growth markets and boost customer experience.

The news site stated Apple plans to provide 53 new, relocated or remodelled stores by 2027, including 15 across APAC, five in Europe and the Middle East, and four across the US and Canada.

Apple opened its first official stores in India in April, a feat CEO Tim Cook separately branded a milestone.

Bloomberg stated Apple is in discussions to open three more stores in India, along with its first official outlet in Malaysia.

The news site reported some new stores are already in development, with Apple having struck lease agreements, but noted additional locations could be cancelled or delayed going forward.