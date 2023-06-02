 Apple plots major retail make over - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple plots major retail make over

02 JUN 2023

Bloomberg reported Apple planned to up its retail presence by opening new stores across the APAC, Europe and Middle East regions while also upgrading existing stores in the US, seeking to tap new growth markets and boost customer experience.

The news site stated Apple plans to provide 53 new, relocated or remodelled stores by 2027, including 15 across APAC, five in Europe and the Middle East, and four across the US and Canada.

Apple opened its first official stores in India in April, a feat CEO Tim Cook separately branded a milestone.

Bloomberg stated Apple is in discussions to open three more stores in India, along with its first official outlet in Malaysia.

The news site reported some new stores are already in development, with Apple having struck lease agreements, but noted additional locations could be cancelled or delayed going forward.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Blog: Analysts offer reality check on Apple XR hype

Apple App Store developer commerce up 29% in 2022

Apple doubles handset share in falling Vietnam market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association