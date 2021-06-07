Apple readies office return - Mobile World Live

Apple CEO Tim Cook told staff a return to office-based working would commence in September, though with flexibility regarding working from home on set days, The Verge reported.

Employees will be asked to work in offices three days a week, with Apple providing options to request longer periods of home working, the news outlet stated. Cook reportedly said remote working can’t replicate the experience of working together.

But staff including those working in Apple’s more than 500 global retail outlets will have to return full time, The Verge added.

While the release of new products appears to have been unaffected by remote working, Apple’s move is inline with rivals including Google, which last month outlined plans to allow some staff to continue working from home.