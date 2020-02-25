 Apple loses bid to overturn VirnetX IP ruling - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple loses bid to overturn VirnetX IP ruling

25 FEB 2020

Apple stood liable to pay a massive fine relating to IP infringements after failing to convince the US Supreme Court to review a decision which saw the vendor’s appeal of an earlier verdict in the matter rejected.

In a complicated series of court battles, the iPhone maker lost out to patent licensing company VirnetX and was ordered to pay $439.7 million in damages for infringing its IP. The US courts of appeal had previously rejected Apple’s bid to overturn the ruling, with the latest decision relating to an attempt to have that decision reviewed.

The patent company hailed the Supreme Court ruling. In a statement, VirnetX CEO and president Kendall Larsen said: “It has always been our objective to create our own products with our proprietary technology. Unfortunately, when other companies are using your technology without permission, you must take action to protect that company asset.”

In a report, Reuters explained the saga began in 2010 when VirnetX sued Apple for infringing four patents in secure networks and communications links, along with other claims relating to video calling and VPN software.

In 2016, Apple was found guilty of infringing VirnetX’s patents and ordered to pay $302.4 million, though the application of interest and other costs took the tally to $439.7 million.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Apple Watch used in stroke health study

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Apple expects Covid-19 revenue hit

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association