 Apple looks to loans to boost iPhone in China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Apple looks to loans to boost iPhone in China

21 FEB 2019

Apple teamed with payment giant Alipay to offer consumers in China interest-free financing for its iPhones and other products in a bid to boost sales in the county, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The offer, which ends on 25 March, will be available for device purchases of $595 or more and allow consumers to pay back the total in monthly instalments over the course of two years.

Apple reportedly offered a similar deal at its physical retail locations in the country last month, but the partnership with Alipay will significantly extend its reach: the payment company has more than 700 million active users in China.

Separately, Apple is also offering discounts to Chinese customers who trade in an old iPhone when purchasing a new device.

Apple aims to revive flagging sales in China after weakness in the country dragged overall revenue down 5 per cent year-on-year in the three months to 29 December.

Greater China accounted for 15.6 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter, down from 20.3 per cent in the comparable period of 2017.

On an earnings call in January, Apple CEO Tim Cook bemoaned the decline of device subsidies from operators across the globe, but said the company was working to address cost concerns by making instalment payments and trade-in deals available in more markets.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple gains ground in falling Japan market

China weakness drags Apple down

China smartphone market contracts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association