Apple hardware designer Hankey to step down

Apple offered assurances over the depth of experience within its hardware design team, after Bloomberg reported the unit’s current VP Evans Hankey gave notice of her departure.

Bloomberg reported Hankey’s departure was announced internally by Apple last week, with the executive giving six month’s notice.

Apple told the news site its senior design team “has strong leaders with decades of experience,” and Hankey planned to stay as it worked through the transition.

Hankey took over the role from longtime Apple design chief Jonathan Ive in mid-2019. She was previously VP of industrial design at the company, reporting to the former department head.

The iPhone maker hasn’t named a successor, though Bloomberg noted VP of human interface design Alan Dye was still with the company.