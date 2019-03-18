 Apple fined over Qualcomm patent transgression - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple fined over Qualcomm patent transgression

18 MAR 2019

A US court awarded Qualcomm around $31 million in damages from Apple, after finding the iPhone maker guilty of infringing on three of the chip giant’s patents.

The case, which is one of many legal disputes between the two companies, was launched by Qualcomm in 2018. It alleged Apple violated patents to enable its iPhones to get better battery life.

Reuters reported the $31 million figure amounts to $1.41 in royalties per iPhone which violated the patents.

The iPhone 7; 7 Plus; 8; 8 Plus; and X infringe on two Qualcomm patents, while iPhone 8; 8 Plus; and X also infringe on another patent.

Don Rosenberg, EVP and general counsel for Qualcomm, said the verdict represented its latest victory in a worldwide “patent litigation directed at holding Apple accountable for using our valuable technologies without paying for them”.

“The three patents found to be infringed in this case represent just a small fraction of Qualcomm’s valuable portfolio of tens of thousands of patents. We are gratified that courts all over the world are rejecting Apple’s strategy of refusing to pay for the use of our IP.”

Apple hit out at the decision in its own statement, but declined to comment on whether it planned to appeal.

In another case with Qualcomm, Apple received some good news last week after Bloomberg reported the iPhone maker will not face billions of dollars in possible damages relating to a South Korean investigation.

It has however faced iPhone bans in Germany and China after courts ruled of patent infringements.

An Apple case against Qualcomm, which targets its chip and patent licensing business, is set to begin in the US next month.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Qualcomm records mixed results in legal spats

Apple hits back in Spotify spat

Apple faces EC complaint over App Store conditions

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association