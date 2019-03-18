Apple fined over Qualcomm patent transgression - Mobile World Live

A US court awarded Qualcomm around $31 million in damages from Apple, after finding the iPhone maker guilty of infringing on three of the chip giant’s patents.

The case, which is one of many legal disputes between the two companies, was launched by Qualcomm in 2018. It alleged Apple violated patents to enable its iPhones to get better battery life.

Reuters reported the $31 million figure amounts to $1.41 in royalties per iPhone which violated the patents.

The iPhone 7; 7 Plus; 8; 8 Plus; and X infringe on two Qualcomm patents, while iPhone 8; 8 Plus; and X also infringe on another patent.

Don Rosenberg, EVP and general counsel for Qualcomm, said the verdict represented its latest victory in a worldwide “patent litigation directed at holding Apple accountable for using our valuable technologies without paying for them”.

“The three patents found to be infringed in this case represent just a small fraction of Qualcomm’s valuable portfolio of tens of thousands of patents. We are gratified that courts all over the world are rejecting Apple’s strategy of refusing to pay for the use of our IP.”

Apple hit out at the decision in its own statement, but declined to comment on whether it planned to appeal.

In another case with Qualcomm, Apple received some good news last week after Bloomberg reported the iPhone maker will not face billions of dollars in possible damages relating to a South Korean investigation.

It has however faced iPhone bans in Germany and China after courts ruled of patent infringements.

An Apple case against Qualcomm, which targets its chip and patent licensing business, is set to begin in the US next month.