 Apple fails in bid to revive Qualcomm patent dispute - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple fails in bid to revive Qualcomm patent dispute

28 JUN 2022

The US Supreme Court turned away an appeal by Apple to void two Qualcomm smartphone patents which were crucial elements of a wider row between the companies in 2017 that was eventually settled two years later.

Apple had bid to revive an effort to cancel the two patents after arguing that Qualcomm could sue the iPhone maker again, after the terms of its settlement expired in 2025, in addition to an optional two year extension.

However, in a court document, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, without providing a reason why. The Justice Department had stated in May there was no reason to indicate the patents posed a threat to Apple’s business.

Apple and Qualcomm struck a six-year licensing deal in 2019 to settle their wider long-running dispute over patent licensing, effectively ending all litigation.

The settlement came after Qualcomm sued Apple in 2017, arguing its products including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed on the chipmaker’s mobile patents. This then instigated a wider row between the pair, including Apple hitting back with its own $1 billion lawsuit.

However, a US Patent and Trademark Office case involving the two patents in question continued. Apple has previously lost other attempts to invalidate the two patents and its appeal to the Supreme Court has now also fallen on deaf ears.

Rumours continue to circulate that Apple will no longer use Qualcomm for its 5G modems in the near-future, opting for its own technology, which could have an impact on the current truce.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple MR headset set for 2023 launch

Qualcomm targets auto, IoT with new RFFE modules

FTC urged to investigate tracking by Apple, Google

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association