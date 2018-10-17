English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple extends data controls to users outside EU

17 OCT 2018

Apple expanded access to its Data and Privacy portal, allowing users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to view and correct information the company has gathered and stored in association with their Apple ID.

Data covered by the tool includes information gleaned from users’ email, calendars, photos and documents stored in iCloud; App Store and iTunes browsing, purchase and usage history; marketing history; and Apple retail store transactions and support history.

In addition to letting users download and edit the data collected about them, the portal also offers users the option to suspend or delete their Apple account entirely.

The portal was first launched for users in the European Union, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein in May ahead of the rollout of General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Apple said it plans to make the tool available worldwide by the end of the year.

Apple stepped up its emphasis on privacy and user control in the wake of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data breach incident earlier this year, rolling out new features in its iOS 12 update in June to prevent websites from tracking user activity in its Safari browser.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple hits back at sneaky subscriptions

Huawei targets smartphone supremacy with Mate line

Apple apologises for China account hacks

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association