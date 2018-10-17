Apple extends data controls to users outside EU

Apple expanded access to its Data and Privacy portal, allowing users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to view and correct information the company has gathered and stored in association with their Apple ID.

Data covered by the tool includes information gleaned from users’ email, calendars, photos and documents stored in iCloud; App Store and iTunes browsing, purchase and usage history; marketing history; and Apple retail store transactions and support history.

In addition to letting users download and edit the data collected about them, the portal also offers users the option to suspend or delete their Apple account entirely.

The portal was first launched for users in the European Union, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein in May ahead of the rollout of General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Apple said it plans to make the tool available worldwide by the end of the year.

Apple stepped up its emphasis on privacy and user control in the wake of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data breach incident earlier this year, rolling out new features in its iOS 12 update in June to prevent websites from tracking user activity in its Safari browser.