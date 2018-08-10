English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple drives car speculation with Tesla exec hire

10 AUG 2018

Apple sparked speculation it is preparing a major push around connected vehicles after re-hiring a former hardware VP who quit the company for a role with electric car maker Tesla.

A company representative confirmed Doug Field had been recruited by the iPhone maker a month after he left Tesla, Financial Times (FT) reported. Field most recently oversaw production of Tesla’s Model 3 and joins Apple’s Project Titan autonomous car division, the newspaper added.

While Apple did not specifically state Field was joining Project Titan, several media outlets noted such a move would reunite the executive with Bob Mansfield, who oversees the division. Blog Daring Fireball said the pair had previously collaborated on Mac and iPhone products.

In addition to bringing the executives back together, Field’s appointment to Project Titan suggests Apple remains committed to the autonomous vehicle sector, rebutting recent speculation the company had reduced its work on the project, 9to5Mac noted.

FT stated Apple and Tesla have traded talent for a number of years as they seek to gain an advantage in the increasingly lucrative connected vehicle sector.

Chris Penrose, president of AT&T’s IoT division, recently told Mobile World Live vehicle telematics is at the forefront of the operator’s IoT business, with 1.5 million vehicles being connected to its network each quarter.

Earlier this year, analyst company Research and Markets forecast the value of the connected car market would hit $219.2 billion in 2025, compared with $72.9 billion in 2017.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Tablet market remains in doldrums

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Apple becomes first tech company to hit $1T valuation

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association