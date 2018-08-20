English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Apple cracks down on China gambling apps

20 AUG 2018

Apple removed gambling apps from the App Store in China, reportedly some 25,000 titles, after coming under fire from the country’s media for not making enough of an effort to filter illegal content.

“Gambling apps are illegal and not allowed on the App Store in China. We have already removed many apps and developers for trying to distribute illegal gambling apps on our App Store, and we are vigilant in our efforts to find these and stop them from being on the App Store,” the tech giant said in a statement.

State broadcaster CCTV reported Apple allowed gambling apps masquerading under the guise of official lottery apps onto its store. The news channel noted users who have already downloaded the apps can continue to use them.

Apple offers more than 1.8 million apps in China, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) statistics show.

The Wall Street Journal reported Apple’s move comes at a time when there is a “growing trade friction” and that the company needs to maintain strong links to China, which accounts for about one-fifth of its revenue and where many iPhones are assembled.

In May, apps using Apple’s software development kit to integrate calling services were banned in China as part of new MIIT regulations.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Apple faces competition probe in Japan

China trounces US 5G effort

Facebook set to open office in China
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association