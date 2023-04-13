 Apple charges towards greener batteries by 2025 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple charges towards greener batteries by 2025

13 APR 2023

Apple added to its spate of sustainability-linked announcements made this month, outlining a series of 2025 targets including using exclusively recycled cobalt in its batteries and greener materials for circuit boards.

By 2025 the iPhone maker plans to meet its cobalt target, alongside using entirely recycled rare earth elements in magnets, and using only recycled tin soldering and gold plating in its Apple-designed printed circuit boards.

The cobalt battery pledge applies to Apple-designed units.

Last year, a quarter of cobalt used in new Apple devices was 100 per cent recycled, up from 13 per cent in 2021. It did not break down how much of this was used in its own batteries, but noted it was a “significant majority” of overall use.

In 2022, the iPhone maker’s use of 100 per cent recycled earth elements in its products leapt from 45 per cent to 73 per cent, as it continued to up the proportion of sustainable materials used in its electronics.

Apple has a goal of making carbon neutral products by 2030 as part of a company-wide initiative to cut its environmental impact. Its VP for environment, policy, and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said it was working towards its goals “with urgency”.

The announcement is the latest in a series made by Apple, which earlier this week expanded a carbon removal fund, having already released an update on renewable energy use from its manufacturing partners in early April.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple doubles up on carbon removal fund

Apple braces for France app tracking probe

Germany clears route for tougher action on Apple
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association