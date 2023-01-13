 Apple CEO pay to be slashed after investor feedback - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple CEO pay to be slashed after investor feedback

13 JAN 2023

Apple revealed CEO Tim Cook’s target pay package would be reduced by more than 40 per cent subject to shareholder approval, following feedback from investors on the executive’s compensation.

In an SEC filing the company noted Cook had himself recommended the change in light of comments from shareholders received by Apple’s compensation committee.

Assuming the proposal is approved at the tech giant’s upcoming AGM, Cook’s base pay and standard bonus level will remain flat at $3 million and $6 million per annum respectively.

Changes come in the equity allocation part of his package with the “total target compensation” proposed at $49 million for its current fiscal year 2023 compared to $84 million in fiscal 2022, the year ended 24 September 2022.

Apple’s figures for the year show Cook was actually awarded more than this target with $99.4 million received, including in equity.

Outlining feedback from investors received, the committee noted there was “overwhelming support” for Cook and strong backing for the “philosophy, structure and pay for performance alignment of our executive compensation programme, including cash components”.

However, it pointed to criticism on the scale and composition of the equity component of the chief’s package.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple plots in-house display move

US gives oxygen to Apple Watch complaint

Apple, Samsung display maker targets Vietnam boost
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association