Apple cements iPhone launch date - Mobile World Live

Home

Apple cements iPhone launch date

29 AUG 2019

Apple set a 10 September date for its annual autumn launch event, confirming rumours its next reveal would happen on that day.

As usual, Apple shared precious few details about what is coming at the event, which will be held in the Steve Jobs Theatre on its campus in Cupertino, California for the third year running. Invitations sent to media featured a modernised depiction of its classic rainbow apple logo with the tagline “By innovation only”.

Following tradition, the company is widely expected to unveil an updated range of iPhones at the event, along with new Apple Watches and other refreshed hardware and software.

Reports suggest the company is readying three new iPhone models to replace its existing iPhone XS, XS Max and XR line-up. The devices are rumoured to include a new triple rear camera system with a wide-angle lens, larger screens and refreshed colour options.

Given its work on new offerings such as Apple Arcade and Apple Card, it’s likely the company will tie-in some services-related announcements as well.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

