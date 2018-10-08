English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple, BT eye pay-TV partnership

08 OCT 2018

Apple entered into discussions with BT over a pay-TV deal which would see Apple TV boxes distributed through the operator’s mobile brand EE, The Telegraph reported.

Under the arrangement, EE would offer customers Apple TV boxes preloaded with a number of apps, BT’s sports channel and others from various broadcasters.

EE already allows customers to add an Apple TV to a service plan for £15 per month. But The Telegraph noted a new deal could help Apple push its hardware into more homes to balance an expected $1 billion investment in original content for 2019.

Apple inked a similar deal with Swiss operator Salt, launching an IPTV platform earlier this year using the Apple TV hardware in place of a standard set-top box. Apple also wormed its way into Verizon’s fixed wireless 5G launch, as the operator announced plans to offer subscribers the choice of Apple TV or YouTube TV with their subscription.

Its efforts appear to be paying off. During an earnings call in July, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted Apple TV recorded “very, very strong double digit” growth in unit sales and revenue in the company’s fiscal Q3 (the three months to end-June).

During the quarter, the company’s Other Products business, which includes Apple TV along with its wearables and HomePod, posted a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to $3.7 billion.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple escapes ban in latest Qualcomm ITC ruling

Ofcom opens probe into Vodafone, EE coverage claims

Qualcomm accuses Apple of sharing secrets with Intel

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association