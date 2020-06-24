Apple boosts enterprise play with Fleetsmith buy - Mobile World Live

Apple took aim at the enterprise market, acquiring mobile device management company Fleetsmith for an undisclosed sum to strengthen its corporate services abilities.

Founded in 2016, Fleetsmith offers a platform enabling enterprises to remotely set-up, track and secure corporate fleets of Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad and Mac.

In a blog, Fleetsmith co-founders Zack Blum, Jesse Endahl and Kenneth Kouot said the deal will help the company meet its goal of delivering its services “to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world”.

The move comes as Apple responds to changing demands in the enterprise space, which CEO Tim Cook (pictured) in recent years repeatedly highlighted as a key segment for the company.

On its fiscal Q2 2020 earnings call (the period ending 28 March), Cook noted Apple began to offer long-distance support for corporate customers as the Covid-19 (coronavirus) forced a sudden, widespread shift to remote working, citing “countless examples of new projects of remote deployments implemented in just a few hours”.

For example, he said fitness company Peloton worked with Apple to “deploy an entire fleet of Macs overnight, so their team could work remotely”.