 Apple beefs SAP enterprise partnership with AR - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple beefs SAP enterprise partnership with AR

08 MAY 2019

Apple expanded its partnership with software maker SAP to enable customers to develop in-house mobile business apps using the iPhone maker’s machine learning (ML) capabilities.

In a statement, SAP said Apple’s on-device ML technology will be available for the first time on its cloud platform software developer kit (SDK).

The move will enable businesses to create “custom, intelligent iOS apps”, with ML models automatically downloaded to iPhones and iPads, allowing apps to run offline and update when connected to SAP’s cloud platform.

SAP and Apple noted the potential the partnership holds for the enterprise in particular, with Apple’s ML and AR technology enabling iPhones and iPads to complete a range of business tasks in manufacturing, for example.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured, left) said enterprise customers are seeing real benefits when they use iOS and it was excited to expand the partnership.

The pair agreed a partnership in 2016 to develop business apps enabling SAP mobile apps to run natively on Apple’s iOS. These included apps in human resources and expense management.

As part of the expanded partnership, the companies added that these apps will also run natively on Apple Macs.

Bill McDermott CEO of SAP (pictured, right) added “Apple is on the rise in the enterprise”, with its customers opting for iOS due to its security credentials and ease of use.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EU advances Spotify complaint over Apple

Xiaomi hits back at analyst smartphone numbers

Huawei gains in tough China smartphone market
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association