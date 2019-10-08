 Apple beats university patent rap - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple beats university patent rap

08 OCT 2019

A US university failed in a bid to restore a massive court-ordered fine against Apple after the nation’s Supreme Court refused to give it air time, apparently drawing a line under a long-running patent dispute.

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) failed to convince the court to hear an appeal in a case dating back to 2015, which originally saw Apple ordered to pay $506 million in damages. The iPhone maker won a subsequent appeal, resulting in the penalty being dropped.

WARF vowed to continue purusing a claim against Apple, which it accused of infringing a patent covering processor performance in devices running its A7, A8 and A8X chips.

A WARF representative told Mobile World Live it is “disappointed” by the Supreme Court’s decision, but added the foundation would “diligently protect the intellectual property rights of our UW-Madison partners”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Apps

Tags

