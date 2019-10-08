Apple beats university patent rap - Mobile World Live

A US university failed in a bid to restore a massive court-ordered fine against Apple after the nation’s Supreme Court refused to give it air time, apparently drawing a line under a long-running patent dispute.

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) failed to convince the court to hear an appeal in a case dating back to 2015, which originally saw Apple ordered to pay $506 million in damages. The iPhone maker won a subsequent appeal, resulting in the penalty being dropped.

WARF vowed to continue purusing a claim against Apple, which it accused of infringing a patent covering processor performance in devices running its A7, A8 and A8X chips.

A WARF representative told Mobile World Live it is “disappointed” by the Supreme Court’s decision, but added the foundation would “diligently protect the intellectual property rights of our UW-Madison partners”.