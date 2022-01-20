 Apple asks ITC to ban Ericsson imports - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple asks ITC to ban Ericsson imports

20 JAN 2022
Ericsson

Apple fired back in a patent fight with Ericsson, countersuing the vendor and pressing the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to ban imports of its mobile infrastructure equipment.

The iPhone maker claims Ericsson’s mmWave antenna radios and baseband units infringe its patents, but noted any equipment the vendor manufactures in the US would not be impacted if the ITC backs its request.

Ericsson turned the screw earlier this week when it initiated fresh legal action covering a total of 12 5G patents. The vendor reportedly also sought an ITC ban, covering imports of iPhones.

Apple asserts excluding Ericsson base stations from the US would not have a “significant adverse affect” on competitive conditions in the country, noting mmWave equipment is also available from Nokia and Samsung.

The US company offered to drop its actions if Ericsson did the same.

Investment bank Raymond James and Associates estimated Apple’s patent payments to Ericsson at around $200 million to $300 million per year.

The bank’s MD Simon Leopold predicted the pair would ultimately settle their dispute and Apple would resume patent licence payments.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

