 Apple acquires AI start-up for $200M - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple acquires AI start-up for $200M

16 JAN 2020

Apple acquired a US-based AI technology start-up in what appears to be its latest bid to boost device performance and privacy, Bloomberg reported.

The company reportedly agreed a $200 million purchase price for Xnor.ai, which specialises in building tools enabling AI algorithms to be run on devices rather than the cloud or remote data centres. Through this process, user information is safer and device processing is improved, Bloomberg stated.

Xnor.ai was founded in 2016 and raised around $14.6 million in funding to date, building a staff of around 70, US news outlet GeekWire reported.

The deal follows previous acquisitions by Apple to bolster its AI capabilities. In December 2019 it agreed a deal to acquire UK-based AI image processing company Spectral Edge, a move expected to relate to improving picture quality.

In 2016, it acquired another AI start-up, Turi, for a reported $200 million.

Apple declined to confirm the latest deal: in a statement to Bloomberg the company said only that it buys smaller companies “from time-to-time”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

EU pushes Apple to ditch Lightning cable

AI-enabled intelligent 5G network operations and maintenance
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association