 Another detractor bows out of T-Mobile, Sprint fight - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Another detractor bows out of T-Mobile, Sprint fight

11 MAR 2020

T-Mobile US and Sprint conquered another major opponent of their proposed merger, reaching a settlement with California attorney general Xavier Becerra (pictured, centre) which spells an end to a legal bid by the state to block the deal.

Becerra, alongside New York attorney general Letitia James, led a coalition of 14 states in an unsuccessful attempt to scupper the merger in court. James announced last month she would not pursue an appeal after a judge ruled in Sprint and T-Mobile’s favour.

California’s settlement package largely formalises promises T-Mobile made in November 2019, requiring it to offer low-cost plans in the state for at least five years, and 100GB of free broadband and Wi-Fi hotspot access to low-income households over the same period.

The combined company must also offer all current staff “substantially similar employment”. The operators further committed to open a new customer service centre in California, and promised the total number of employees in the state three years after the deal’s close will meet or exceed today’s number.

Additionally, T-Mobile agreed to reimburse California and other coalition states up to $15 million for the cost of litigation challenging the merger.

In a press conference, Becerra hailed the settlement as proof “you can really come to terms even with those with whom you go to battle in court”. But he added the state would “do everything we can” to ensure “true competition” and fair pricing.

California’s decision to drop legal action lessens the likelihood remaining coalition states will press ahead with an appeal.

However, T-Mobile and Sprint are still waiting for merger approval from the California Public Utilities Commission, and for a federal judge to sign-off on merger conditions proposed by the US Department of Justice.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Operators dig in for FCC fine fight

US operators face fines for location leaks

Sprint inks IoT access deals with Telia, Swisscom

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association