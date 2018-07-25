Android sees ups and downs in global smartphone share

Google’s Android platform saw something of a mixed performance in the three months ending June 2018, although a strong performance from Huawei helped its case.

According to Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, Android market share across the “big five” European markets slipped by 0.3 points, to a still dominant 79.3 per cent. But growth in the UK and Italy masked bigger falls in Germany, France and Spain, where Apple’s iOS picked up the slack.

The company said that Android growth in the two European markets as well as Japan and China can be traced back to Huawei, which was a “major factor” in the success.

Dominic Sunnebo, global director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, noted that while Huawei has been making rapid progress in Europe, its UK performance has been lacklustre. But a dual-pronged approach with the budget P Smart accompanied by the P20 flagship has seen its share increase to 13.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent.

The US also saw a shift from Android to iOS, with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X all performing well – while Samsung and LG “have both felt the heat”. Sunnebo said: “While Samsung is well represented at the premium end of the market with its S9 and Note series, and its budget-oriented J series helps compete against LG, lack of depth in the mid-high tier is allowing Apple to find a new avenue for growth”.

In China, where Android dominates with 80.4 per cent share (up by 2.0 points), iPhone X is the top selling device, making up 5.3 per cent of all handsets sold. Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi and BBK Group (Oppo/Vivo) are driving out competitors, accounting for 87 per cent of sales – up from 80 per cent.