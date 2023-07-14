 Analysts warn of stalling RAN revenue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Analysts warn of stalling RAN revenue

14 JUL 2023

ABI Research painted a gloomy outlook for the RAN market after revenue flattened in 2022 and Q1 of 2023, due to in part to mature 5G markets in North America and China.

The research company noted global RAN revenue increased 40 per cent to 50 per cent between 2017 and 2021, but is now projected to decline at a CAGR of 1 per cent over the next five years.

It tipped continued growth in 5G RAN, but warned this will not be enough to offset the lower spending in other sectors of the RAN market.

“The challenge now is the comparisons are becoming more challenging in the more mature 5G markets and the upside with the slower-to-adopt 5G regions is not enough to extend the growth streak,” stated Stefan Pongratz, VP at Dell’Oro Group.

Pongratz stated new 5G revenue streams from services including fixed wireless access and enterprise services are not growing fast enough to offset the RAN decline.

He does not expect 5G-Advanced to “trigger a new capex cycle”.

“The question now is no longer whether RAN will grow. The question now is rather how much will the RAN market decline before 6G comes along?”

The company stated less advanced 5G regions are expected to perform better while more developed areas will record steeper declines.

Even with the challenging comparisons, 5G is projected to grow another 20 per cent to 30 per cent by 2027, but this is not tipped to be enough to offset steep declines in LTE investments.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

ABI Research optimistic about WLAN growth

ABI Research bullish on 5G FWA potential

Optimismo de ABI Research sobre el potencial del FWA 5G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association