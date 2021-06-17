 American Tower strikes €530M Europe deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

American Tower strikes €530M Europe deal

17 JUN 2021
tower

American Tower agreed to sell a 10 per cent stake in its European operations to Allianz for €530 million, adding to a recent slew of activity from the infrastructure giant on the continent.

The deal, expected to close in Q3 this year, sees Allianz join Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as a strategic partner in ATC Europe, after the investment company announced a tie-up to take a 30 per cent stake for €1.6 billion in May.

American Tower said it will keep the operational control and oversight of its European business following the Allianz deal, while its new partner will be given governance rights and seats on its board.

Commenting on the move, American Tower CEO Tom Bartlett said its Europe unit was “optimally positioned to generate sustainable growth and attractive returns for many years to come”, adding Allianz was “an excellent match” as a partner.

Its sales in Europe will no doubt be used to fund a €6.2 billion purchase of Telefonica’s Telxius tower subsidiary, securing assets in Spain and Germany, which was completed earlier this month.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Telefónica formaliza la venta de las torres de Telxius en Europa

Telefonica clears Telxius towers sale in Europe

American Tower crece en Europa
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association