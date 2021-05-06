 American Tower lands CDPQ funding for European towers
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

American Tower lands €1.6B for European towers

06 MAY 2021

American Tower said global investment group Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will invest €1.6 billion in exchange for a 30 per cent stake in its ATC Europe unit.

The US tower owner is set to become Europe’s second largest independent tower owner (after Cellnex) with its €7.7 billion purchase of Telxius Telecom, announced in January. The acquisition will give the company almost 24,000 towers in Germany and Spain, plus about 7,000 in Latin America. American Tower already owns towers in France.

The company’s appetite for new towers isn’t satiated yet. In announcing the deal with CDPQ, American Tower CEO Tom Bartlett said the alliance “creates a solid, adaptable framework through which future expansion opportunities can be evaluated and financed”.

CDPQ has experience in the tower industry. In April 2019, the group agreed to acquire a thirty percent stake in the main operating subsidiary of Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC, the largest privately held tower owner in the US.

Bartlett said the CDPQ investment will help finance the Telxius Towers acquisition.

The company is also issuing new stock to help pay for the Telxius assets. American Tower said it intends to offer at least 8,500,000 shares of its common stock in a registered public offering, subject to market and other conditions. Although the offer is meant to help fund the Telxius purchase, the company said it is not contingent upon the deal closing.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Cellnex catalysing US tower moves in Europe

Dish Network adds American Tower to 5G list

American Tower pushes into Canada with InSite deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association