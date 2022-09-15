 America Movil tower spin-off plots listing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil tower spin-off plots listing

15 SEP 2022

El Economista reported a tower company created by America Movil last month had sought a listing on Mexico’s stock exchange, targeting a direct registration of its shares rather than an IPO.

Documents sent to Mexico’s BMV reportedly targeted the commencement of trading in shares of Sitios Latinoamerica on 27 September. It aims to list 3,189,400,000 shares and the initial value of the offering is MXN1.8 million ($89,972).

In addition, America Movil shareholders are being offered one share in the new company for every 20 they hold in the operator group.

America Movil completed a spin off of the unit after moving towers and related assets across several Latin American countries into Sitios Latinoamerica.

The move was announced in 2021 and covers towers and related infrastructure in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

America Movil’s move mirrors a global trend of operators offloading their tower assets as they seek to maximise their value.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

America Movil completes tower spin-off

América Móvil pierde beneficios pese a la mejora en móviles

America Movil Q2 profit suffers despite mobile gains

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association