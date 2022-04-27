 America Movil reaps forex benefits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil reaps forex benefits

27 APR 2022

America Movil benefited from foreign exchange gains of around MXN22.6 billion ($1.1 billion) in Q1, delivering a boost in all key financial metrics.

The Mexico-headquartered operator reported net income increased from just MXN1.8 billion in Q1 2021 to MXN30.8 billion, with revenue up 2.4 per cent to MXN211.2 billion, primarily owing to a 6.3 per cent increase in mobile service turnover.

America Movil noted mobile service revenue in Brazil increased 10.3 per cent, Peru 9.7 per cent and Mexico 9.5 per cent.

However, Colombia was broadly unchanged, while Chile reported an 8.6 per cent decline.

A1 Telekom Austria recorded a 12.1 per cent increase in mobile subscriber numbers to 8.1 million, with service revenue up 5.3 per cent.

Overall, America Movil added 3.2 million new mobile subscribers for a total of 290 million. This included 1.9 million post-paid users, taking its total to 110 million, up 8.4 per cent.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Alphabet struggles as war weighs on YouTube

Robi Axiata berates tax impact on profit

Network upgrades drive Grameenphone
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association