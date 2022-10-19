 America Movil Q3 profit up on mobile gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil Q3 profit up on mobile gains

19 OCT 2022

America Movil reported a 13.7 per cent increase in net income during Q3, as the Mexico-headquartered operator group booked increased service revenue and subscriber numbers across its mobile units.

The company posted a profit of MXN18 billion ($897.6 million), up from MXN15.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, when negative foreign exchange rates adversely impacted its performance.

America Movil added 2.9 million wireless subscribers in Q3, while mobile service revenue rose 9.7 per cent when adjusted for constant exchange rates. The company stated the growth is its fastest in at least five quarters.

As in Q2, the transfer of users from defunct Brazil operator Oi to America Movil’s local operation at the start of May aided the mobile statistics.

In Brazil, mobile service revenue increased 22.5 per cent year-on-year.

The company also indicated revenue from post-paid mobile services accelerated in each of the last two quarters, in part because of take-up of new 5G services.

Around 1.9 million of the new mobile subscribers were post-paid, of which half came from Brazil. Mexico led the way in prepaid, with 402,000 new customers.

Including its fixed, TV and other business units, revenue increased 1.8 per cent to MXN214.5 billion.

In terms of major events during Q3, America Movil noted a tower company it created in August began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) on 29 September. The operator also transferred net debt in the amount of $2.3 billion to Sitios Latinoamerica.

Earlier this month, America Movil and Liberty Latin America won regulatory approval to combine their respective Chilean mobile, fixed and TV operations into a jointly-owned venture.

Alfredo Parot from Claro Chile was subsequently appointed CEO of the new ClaroVTR joint venture.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

TSMC trims Q4 outlook on sliding demand

Foxconn optimistic after record Q3

America Movil tower spin-off plots listing

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association