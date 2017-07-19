English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

America Movil profit up on forex rate, post pay adds

19 JUL 2017

America Movil reported net profit growth of 86 per cent year-on-year in Q2, as it increased its post paid wireless and fixed customer bases and benefited from favourable currency exchange rates.

The group – which operates across the Americas – generated a profit of MXP14.3 billion ($816 million) during the three months to the end of June, which was in part due to the continuation of favourable exchange rate movements experienced during Q1 2017.

While total wireless subscriber numbers of 279.8 million were broadly flat with Q2 2016, the company noted its post paid base grew 5 per cent year-on-year, led by net additions of 124,000 in Brazil and 166,000 in Mexico.

Service revenue increased 8 per cent to MXP215.9 billion in the recent quarter.

In a statement, the company said: “Mexico and the South American block – particularly Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru – were the main forces behind the strong expansion of service revenues. All operations, save one, presented ARPU increases relative to the year-earlier quarter.”

Samsung IoT partnership
Prior to announcing its earnings, America Movil revealed it had signed an agreement with Samsung to test 4.5G and IoT technologies in Mexico and other markets in Latin America.

In a joint statement, the companies said they aimed to examine the impact and development of technologies including VoLTE, VoWiFi, 4×4 MIMO, 256-QAM and IoT in the region.

They added: “Consistently perfecting mobile networks that are capable of withstanding larger volumes of traffic and transactions is essential for the successful deployment of the IoT.”

“By ensuring that both connectivity and the exchange of high-speed mobile data are sustained at all times and in all places, an optimal user-experience will emerge.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung Bixby voice assistant now fluent in English

Samsung embarks on Note 7 rare materials recovery

Ericsson set for job, cost cuts as losses continue in Q2
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association