America Movil ordered to not halt Telmex split

06 JUL 2018

Mexico’s telecom watchdog IFT wants America Movil to continue with the process of separating its fixed-line and mobile units, even though the operator challenged the move in court, media reports stated.

Earlier in the year, America Movil was asked to separate its fixed-line business Telnor from mobile business Telmex following a review on the progress of telecoms reforms introduced in 2014.

In April the operator’s challenge to the way in which IFT wants this done was accepted by a federal judge for review.

However, the IFT has said the appeal does not mean the separation process can be paused, a process for which America Movil was given two years, during which it will also have to present a plan for asset and debt transfer.

Last week, the watchdog approved the constitutional bylaws of the wholesale companies, UTM and Umnor, which will be created as a result of the separation.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

