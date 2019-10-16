 America Movil net profit hit by forex - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil net profit hit by forex

16 OCT 2019

America Movil’s net profit shrunk 31 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, as the company felt the impact of foreign exchange losses.

The company said in a statement it delivered a net profit of MXN13 billion ($675 million), down from MXN18.88 billion in the same quarter of 2018, as it was hit by a financing cost of MXN12.4 billion due to depreciation of Colombian and Argentinean currencies against the US dollar.

Revenue was flat at MXN248.4 billion, a 0.2 per cent rise.

America Movil registered growth in mobile service revenue, which was up 11.1 per cent in Brazil and 8.2 in Mexico, with 4.7 per cent growth at its European and Colombian divisions.

However, these gains were offset by Argentina, where mobile service revenue declined 6.7 per cent as the country faces up to an economic crisis. Overall revenue from the country also fell, by 7.9 per cent.

The company has said it is pursuing a strategy of slashing costs and expenses in the market to maintain profitability.

Fixed line service revenue declined 1.2 per cent, as a decline in voice offset growth in broadband services and corporate networks.

America Movil ended the period with 287.7 million wireless subscribers, with 1.6 million post-paid net additions during the quarter.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Rivals mull pact to buy and break-up Oi mobile unit

America Movil El Salvador deal stalls for second time

Mexico, Brazil fuel America Movil Q2 gains

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association