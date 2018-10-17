English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil in the black on forex, mobile gains

17 OCT 2018

America Movil swung back to profit in Q3 2018, as the company was boosted by favourable foreign exchange movements and increased uptake of lucrative mobile contract plans.

The Mexico-based operator group reported a net profit of MXN18.6 billion ($1 billion) for the three months ending September 2018, compared to a loss of MXN9.5 billion in the same quarter in the previous year, when results were heavily impacted by a Colombian arbitration ruling.

Revenue for the period rose to MXN249.2 billion, a 2.1 per cent increase from Q3 2017, attributed largely to a gain of 1.1 million postpaid subscribers in the quarter.

Brazil experienced the highest gains, with 472,000 net additions of postpaid subscribers, ahead of 184,000 in Mexico and 100,000 in Colombia. The postpaid base – whereby customers sign up to lucrative mobile contracts – increased 7.6 per cent overall from last year.

America Movil’s performance was also boosted by foreign exchange movement, which has hampered its earnings in recent quarters.

The company said continued expansion of the US economy meant a “new bout of dollar strength” that affected emerging markets in general, and particularly currencies in Argentina and Brazil.

However, this was offset by reduced political uncertainty, with Mexico and Colombian currencies appreciating versus the US dollar following elections in both countries.

Data gains
Mobile service revenue in Mexico was also strong, growing 9.5 per cent. It grew even further in Brazil at 10.5 per cent. ARPUs increased 13 per cent in Brazil, 11 per cent in the US and 8 per cent in Mexico.

Gains were largely driven by an increase in overall data use, soaring 78.2 per cent year on year. This comprised rates doubling in Brazil, Peru and the US and growing more than 60 per cent in Mexico, Chile, Ecuador and Guatemala.

Q3 revenue in Mexico hit MXN71.8 billion, up from MXN66.2 billion year-on-year, with a 2 per cent increase in subscriber numbers – totaling 74.7 million at the end of the period.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

America Movil earnings hit by exchange rate changes

America Movil ordered to not halt Telmex split

America Movil updates US enterprise business

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association