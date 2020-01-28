America Movil hits out at regulator after $69M fine - Mobile World Live

America Movil vowed legal action against a fine of MXN1.3 billion ($68.8 million) levied on one of its subsidiaries over allegations it failed to share required information on its infrastructure.

In a statement America Movil slammed the charge as illegal and disproportionate, disagreeing with the fee itself and the way the investigation into its Telephones del Noroeste business was conducted.

“This arbitrary, illegal and disproportionate fine affects certainty in a sector that requires significant investments for its development and evolution.”

The company’s comments follow an announcement by regulator Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) accusing the company of failing to report legally required information related to the location and make-up of infrastructure.

IFT stated the rules violated were in place to promote competition in the sector and widen access to key infrastructure, to improve the availability of services and lower prices for consumers.

Under the regulation operators were required to share 60 per cent of the information requested related to poles, wells and other infrastructure by 30 September 2017. IFT claims Telephones del Noroeste had not met this requirement.

Telephones del Noroeste provides fixed services under the Telnor brand in two regions in the northwest of Mexico.