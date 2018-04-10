English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil granted hearing over fixed separation

10 APR 2018

America Movil’s challenge to the way in which Mexico’s telecoms watchdog wants it to separate its fixed-line unit into different entities was accepted by a federal judge for review, according to media reports.

Earier in the year, America Movil was asked to separate its fixed-line business Telnor from mobile business Telmex following a review on the progress of telecoms reforms introduced in 2014.

Judge Silvia Ceron said the implementation of the split, for which the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) gave the operator two years, will need to continue while the appeal is reviewed.

In fact this month, Telmex will be expected to submit constitutional by-laws of the new companies.

On 16 May a constitutional hearing will be held to review the appeal although reports say an investigation could take more than a year and the case could even end up in the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, IFT said America Movil’s new fixed-line units will be required to provide local network services and establish a board of directors separate from America Movil. In addition, the unit cannot use current or past brand names including Telmex, Telnor and Telcel.

However, America Movil immediately said it would appeal the decision and filed one last week.

Its grievances included the fact that regulated prices for services provided by the new entities “are substantially lower with respect to international benchmarks”. The company also said it had proposed a price structure as part of its plan, but this was not taken into account by IFT.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

La red 4G mayorista mexicana empieza a funcionar

América Móvil lanza 4.5G y LTE-M en México

America Movil fixed separation edges closer

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association