 America Movil cleared to acquire Nextel Brazil - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil cleared to acquire Nextel Brazil

12 DEC 2019

Brazilian antitrust body Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica (CADE) approved America Movil’s acquisition of rival operator Nextel Brazil, stating there were no concerns on competition, Reuters reported.

The $905 million deal was announced in March and will bring 3.5 million connections to America Movil’s Brazilian brand Claro. GSMA Intelligence figures for Q3 placed the latter’s total connections at 56.6 million.

Nextel Brazil’s owner NII Holdings first put the business up for sale in August 2018. At the time, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and AI Brazil were tipped as potential buyers.

NII Holdings’ board agreed to wind-up the business after the sale as Nextel Brazil was its sole remaining asset after it sold minority stakes in other businesses as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

Brazil is an important market for America Movil: in November, the company pledged to invest BRL30 billion ($7.3 billion) to increase the scope of its offering in the country.

In January, America Movil also acquired Telefonica’s Movistar operations in Guatemala and El Salvador for $648 million.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Ericsson to pump $230M into Brazil 5G production

America Movil commits to huge Brazil investment

America Movil net profit hit by forex

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association