 America Movil backs A1 spin off plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

America Movil backs A1 spin off plan

07 FEB 2023

America Movil and Austria’s state holding company OeBAG agreed to spin-off A1 Telekom Austria’s infrastructure assets into a separate entity, and committed to ramp investment in the company’s 5G and fibre networks.

Carlos Slim-owned America Movil, which holds a majority 51 per cent stake in A1, stated it had agreed with OeBAG to support a plan to spin off towers in most of the countries A1 operates in, including home market Austria.

OeBAG owns just under 29 per cent of A1.

The companies will maintain their stakes in the operator and the spin off, which will be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

A1 stated it is looking to separate its tower assets to give it a cash boost, aiding the expansion of its overall investment plans.

Furthermore, should the spin-off complete, both shareholders have agreed on an investment programme to expand connectivity infrastructure in the country, including fibre and 5G.

Despite the backing of America Movil and OeBAG, the spin-off is subject to required corporate and regulatory approvals.

The mooted tower move taps a trend among other European players including Orange and Vodafone Group to separate their infrastructure businesses to generate revenue from passive assets to fund next-generation networks.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia, A1 Telekom Austria hit 2Gb/s in SA 5G trial

A1 Telekom Austria, Amdocs tackle 5G network slicing

European operators monitor Covid-19 movements

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association