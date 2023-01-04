 Amdocs trims headcount - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Amdocs trims headcount

04 JAN 2023

US-based communication software vendor Amdocs cut its global workforce by approximately 3 per cent, but a representative for the company stated to Mobile World Live that its outlook remained strong.

Media website Ctech reported layoffs impacted 700 employees, including 100 in Israel where the company was founded. The company had about 30,000 employees last year.

The Amdocs representative didn’t disclose which areas and countries were impacted by the job cuts.

“Amdocs is a robust company, with sustained growth and a strong outlook for the future,” according to a statement. “However, out of responsibility and alertness to what is happening in the world, we are required to take actions to maximise our flexibility and efficiency and do so cautiously and moderately, including reducing the global workforce by a rate of approximately 2 per cent to 3 per cent globally.”

The company reported full-year fiscal revenue of $4.5 billion in November, which marked a 6.7 per cent year-on-year increase. Amdocs’ operating profit for the year was almost $665 million, an increase of more than 10 per cent.

It forecast revenue growth in the range of 6 per cent to 10 per cent for fiscal 2023 ending in September.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Cisco cuts staff, details $600M restructure

Meta Platforms slashes 11,000 jobs

Twitter staff brace for mass cull

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association