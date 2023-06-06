 Amdocs pushes generative AI for operators - Mobile World Live
Home

Amdocs pushes generative AI for operators

06 JUN 2023

Software provider Amdocs unveiled a generative AI framework designed to enable operators to tap use cases created by the technology and address industry-specific challenges.

Amdocs stated the amAIz framework combines carrier-grade architecture and open source technology with large language AI models, creating a foundation for CSPs to tap the potential of generative AI.

Amdocs first made noises around the space in February, when it expanded a strategic partnership with Microsoft to create an AI-powered customer engagement platform.

Through amAIz, Amdocs explained it can deliver templated use cases, tooling and infrastructure, while touting capabilities to improve operational efficiency and increase quality of service.

In terms of industry challenges, the company highlighted the framework’s capability to tackle security, data privacy, scalability and the complexity of data governance, as well as an internationally-focused operator taxonomy.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, said generative AI presents an opportunity for service providers to “re-invest both the way they engage with customers, as well as driving efficiencies”.

“Our investment in the amAIz framework reflects our belief in generative AI’s promise and the need for enterprise-grade security, reliability and performance,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

