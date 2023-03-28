 Amdocs leads Counterpoint Research e-SIM ranking - Mobile World Live
Home

Amdocs leads Counterpoint Research e-SIM ranking

28 MAR 2023

Amdocs emerged as the leader in rankings of e-SIM orchestration vendors by Counterpoint Research, which rates companies’ capabilities and market success.

The research company evaluates companies based on criteria including BSS/OSS integration, security, interoperability, self-service and contracts.

It identified Moflix and Lotusflare as emerging as leaders in end-to-end e-SIM orchestration capabilities, while highlighting IDEMIA, Truphone, 10T Tech, Thales, G+D and Workz as “specialists” partnering with different players to offer products and services.

Counterpoint Research tipped Redtea Mobile, Oasis Smart SIM, Nokia, Ericsson, HPE, Valid, Achelos and Kigen as dark horses.

Senior research analyst Ankit Malhotra stated 2022 was a landmark year for the global e-SIM sector as more than 260 MNOs and MVNOs offered the capability, with the average device compatibility operators reaching “more than 30”.

Juniper Research predicted the value of the global e-SIM market would increase from $4.7 billion in 2023 to $16.3 billion in 2027, largely driven by increased adoption in consumer devices.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Devices

