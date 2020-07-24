 Amdocs goes to the clouds with $180M Openet deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Amdocs goes to the clouds with $180M Openet deal

24 JUL 2020

US-based software and services provider Amdocs lined up an acquisition of software vendor Openet for around $180 million, tipping the deal to boost its cloud and 5G charging capabilities.

In a statement, Amdocs said the companies’ joint efforts would help service providers “differentiate in the 5G era”, by delivering advances in cloud, edge compute, IoT and customer experience.

Amdocs CEO Shuky Sheffer stated adding Republic of Ireland-based Openet to its portfolio was in line with its “mission to accelerate the industry’s move to the cloud”, with the business bringing “world-class cloud-native capabilities, network pedigree, and deep 5G charging, policy and data management expertise”.

Niall Norton, CEO of Openet, added the move was happening at an optimal time, explaining Amdocs’ calibre, resources and reach would open doors for “significant and widespread opportunities across each of our disciplines”.

Completion of the deal is expected before the end of Q4, subject to conditions, when the exact final amount will be made known.

The acquisition comes two years after Openet settled a near decade long patent dispute with Amdocs, The Irish Times reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

HPE tackles open source nerves

T-Mobile gears up for SA 5G debut

Nokia makes SA 5G private networking play

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association