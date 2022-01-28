AMD, Xilinx inch closer to deal

China conditionally approved a $35 billion merger of US chipmakers AMD and Xilinx, a deal which could create a powerhouse by combining companies with a growing presence in the mobile equipment semiconductor market.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 27 January, AMD stated the companies received clearance from the National Anti-Monopoly Policy Bureau of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

The Chinese authority stipulated the companies must not require customers to buy bundled chipset offerings, Reuters reported.

AMD moved to acquire Xilinx in October 2020, with plans to close in late 2021. They stated in the SEC filing they now expect this to occur in the current quarter.

European and US authorities already approved the deal.

Samsung is one high-profile mobile customer of AMD, using its silicon in the Exynos 2200 processor it released earlier this month

Xilinx provides chips for Fujitsu open RAN base stations and in mid-2021 told Mobile World Live it expected the approach to be a key revenue generator.